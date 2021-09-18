abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $120,218,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

