Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 5,170 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

