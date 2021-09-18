Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,334,000 after buying an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 991.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 711,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,089,000 after buying an additional 646,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $133.63 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.