Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.42 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73.

