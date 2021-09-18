Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $407.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.48 and its 200-day moving average is $428.86. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

