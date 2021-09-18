Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

