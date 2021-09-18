Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,182 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $195.12 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

