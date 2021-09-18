Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average of $159.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.