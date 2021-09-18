STMicroelectronics (STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 28th

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years.
Shares of STM opened at $45.86 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.