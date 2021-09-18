STMicroelectronics (STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 28th

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at $45.86 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.