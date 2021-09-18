Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $982.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kaman has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

