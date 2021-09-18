Empirical Finance LLC Invests $207,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.32. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.