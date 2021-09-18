Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

