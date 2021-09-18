State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,851 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

