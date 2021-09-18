Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

