Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

