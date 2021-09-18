Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEYUF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

