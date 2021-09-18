DigitalBits Price Up 40.1% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $466.27 million and $3.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.73 or 0.00421237 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002335 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.90 or 0.00977130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

