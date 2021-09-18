Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Intel has increased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Intel worth $1,528,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

