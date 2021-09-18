Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,611 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 52,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 52,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $188.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $184.78 and a one year high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

