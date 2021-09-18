Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $74.12 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $74,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $41.70 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.