Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Hill-Rom worth $76,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

