Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target at $17.11

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCNGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

