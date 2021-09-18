WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,698 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

