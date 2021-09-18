Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells 347,010 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $2,300,669.67.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95.

WISH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

