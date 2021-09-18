Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Major Shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc Buys 1,468,700 Shares of Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00.

On Monday, August 30th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $11.06 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATER shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $6,329,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $6,131,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

