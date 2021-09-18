-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.25). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 104.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

