Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE U opened at $136.69 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Unity Software by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

