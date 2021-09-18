Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.