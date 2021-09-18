Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 35,830 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 258.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

