Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,984,000 after purchasing an additional 311,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.