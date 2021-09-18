Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,274 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 401.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 366,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 391,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 98,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $20.39 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

