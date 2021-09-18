SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,565 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.10% of SSR Mining worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $103,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.23 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

