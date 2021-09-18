U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 47.0% in August

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth about $568,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $10.49 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

