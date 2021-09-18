Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 6,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 90,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Quhuo Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QH. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

