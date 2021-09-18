Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Down 0.5%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 2,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.