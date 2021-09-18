Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Down 59.2% in August

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $7.25 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 234.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Taiwan Liposome worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laidlaw lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Taiwan Liposome Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development of lipid-based formulation drugs. Its products are used for pain management, eye disease treatment, and cancer treatment. The company was founded by Kee Lung Hong on November 10, 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

