Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Grows By 57.7%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $12,124,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $4,825,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.65 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

