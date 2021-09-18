Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 1.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.49 and last traded at $63.23. 1,906,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,503,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.