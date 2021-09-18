Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 174,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $59.89.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.