Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

