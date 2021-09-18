Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

First Merchants stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

