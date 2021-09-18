Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $105.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.