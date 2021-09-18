$0.22 EPS Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTT shares. upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.56 million, a P/E ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

