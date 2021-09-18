Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of LE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $816.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

