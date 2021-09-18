Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,623 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $262.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.12. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $186.62 and a 52-week high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.