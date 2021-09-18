BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 185,838 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $19,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.