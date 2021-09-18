Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 58.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth $195,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

