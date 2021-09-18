PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Capitalization Hits $671,516.47

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 113.2% higher against the US dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $671,516.47 and $355.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00135650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.