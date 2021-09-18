Rally (RLY) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Rally has a total market cap of $198.82 million and $9.46 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00123130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00176292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.87 or 0.07208871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,776.04 or 1.00294711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.88 or 0.00853092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,734,400 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

