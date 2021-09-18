Head to Head Analysis: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) vs. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Resonant and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 5 0 3.00 Marvell Technology 0 4 22 0 2.85

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $5.65, suggesting a potential upside of 113.21%. Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $67.52, suggesting a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 52.85 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -4.82 Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 17.23 -$277.30 million $0.58 107.07

Resonant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -961.22% -138.45% -103.47% Marvell Technology -10.74% 6.40% 4.99%

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

